Singer Sukhbir Singh's latest song Nachdi has been getting good response.
Singer Sukhbir Singh’s latest song Nachdi has been getting good response.
Sukhbir: Misleading listeners with fake likes and views doesn't make a song hit

Singer Sukhbir Singh, who released his latest song Nachdi online, suggests young musicians to follow the same procedure and not wait for music labels to give them the platform to start their journey.
By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST

With digital and social media boom at its peak, Sukhbir Singh aka Prince of Bhangra believes that it has opened doors for independent artistes. The singer recently understood its significance while releasing his latest track Nachdi. However, he strongly voices against the unfair means people use to grab eyeballs online, hinting at those buying fake likes and views to make their songs popular.

“If the song is good, people will anyway listen to it. Abhi kuch din pehle maine aise ek do Hindi gaane ke baare mein suna ki they’ve reached a billion mark in a few days, but I’ve never heard those songs. I also asked a few of my friends who said the same thing. I don’t think misleading people with these fake numbers makes a song hit,” he says.

Referring to young and upcoming artistes, he encourages them to release their songs online and not wait for a label to promote them.

“If music is your passion, then you don’t have to be at the mercy of anyone. Create your song, and release it in one of the streaming platforms and get started,” adds the singer, whose latest song Nachdi has been garnering positive feedback. It has already crossed over 20 million views on YouTube.

Much like his earlier hit numbers Oh Ho Ho Ho and Sauda Khara Khara that were recreated for popular Bollywood films, Hindi Medium (2017) and Good Newwz (2019), Sukhbir is open to Nachdi being used in a movie.

He shares, “My focus right now is on being an independent artiste. If you’re a part of a label, they expect you to do certain things that they want, while in a Bollywood film, there are many opinions involved. All this affects your creativity.”

Agreeing that favouritism and monopoly of labels and composers exist in Bollywood, he opines, “This is the reason why I don’t approach filmmakers or labels myself. They usually come to me. When that happens, I have an upper hand. Many a times I told them that if you use my song in the film then I also would feature in it as I want visibility and why not? Though some show reluctance initially, later they agree.”

