Super Junior’s Choi Siwon dismisses alleged involvement in cryptocurrency fraud

Super Junior singer Choi Siwon landed in new controversy due to his alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency scam. As per Soompi, the controversy began when suspicions of a “scam coin” surfaced online, claiming a company reportedly enticed buyers by leaking information under the pretext that the company was going public. Also read: When Deepika Padukone and Super Junior's Choi Siwon unknowingly shared the frame at Wimbledon finals 2019 Super Junior's singer Choi Siwon was alleged involvement in cryptocurrency fraud in South Korea.

Choi Siwon reacts to coin scam

Reportedly, members of The Korea Youth Committee's Youth Pay were involved in the scam, and as a result, Choi Siwon came under the scanner due to his association with the committee. Choi Siwon took to his YouTube channel and released a statement denying the allegations. He said, “Hi, this is Siwon Choi. I wish to express explicitly that I have no involvement with regard to the controversy surrounding the Korea Youth Committee’s Youth Pay. Furthermore, I have never been appointed as an ambassador for the Korea Youth Committee’s Youth Pay. While I have received an award at a ceremony organized by the Korea Youth Committee, this was in recognition of setting a good example for the youth, as intended by the committee, and is unrelated to the current controversy.”

Choi Siwon: I have had no involvement in Youth Pay

“I want to make it clear that I have had no involvement in the Korea Youth Committee’s Youth Pay or any individual’s political activities. Not only the Super Junior member but many more renowned personalities of South Korea are rumoured to be linked to the alleged scam,” he said.

Celebs rumoured to be involved in the scam

This includes former soccer player Lee Cheon-soo, broadcaster Ra Seon-wook, comedians Kim Won-hoon and Jo Jin-se, and YouTuber Oh King, who have also raised suspicion in the matter. However, no formal confirmation or proof has been released by the authorities in the alleged scam.

Fans support Choi Siwon

Meanwhile, fans came out in support of Choi Siwon on social media. Reacting to his statement where he strongly dismissed his connection to the alleged scam, a user wrote on X, “Siwon? Siwon?! He’s the most upstanding idol there is.” “I just know they’re lying on him,” added another. One more said, “Leave him alone.”

