Agency of Super Junior's Kyuhyun issues statement on his impersonation case, warns fans: 'We are monitoring acts'

What Kyuhyun's agency said in a statement

The statement read, "Hello, this is Antenna. We are informing you of a case of impersonating the artist in the comments section on the Weverse community. Recently, we confirmed that there was a case of an attempt to take financial gain by impersonating the artist through Weverse community comments. As this is an issue that can result in financial damage, Antenna is continuously reporting comments and accounts."

Antenna is checking and monitoring all acts

It also added, "The artist and agency staff will not contact you personally or make any financial demands. We are continuously monitoring acts that impersonate the artist and invade his privacy, and we are carefully checking and responding to all reports from fans. Please check the Weverse notices to avoid any harm when using the Weverse community. Thank you."

About Kyuhyun

Kyuhyun, whose real name is Cho Kyu-hyun, is a theatre actor and television host. He debuted as a new member of the boy group Super Junior in 2006. He was also part of its sub-groups Super Junior-KRY and Super Junior-M. He has also been part of stage musicals such as The Three Musketeers, Catch Me If You Can, Moon Embracing the Sun, Singin' in the Rain, The Days, Robin Hood, Werther, Mozart, The Man Who Laughs, Phantom, and Frankenstein.

Fans also saw Kyuhyun in Radio Star, We Got Married, Mamma Mia, Fluttering India and New Journey to the West. He debuted as a solo artist with his debut mini-album, At Gwanghwamun, in 2014. He was the first Super Junior member to debut as a solo artist.

His recent project

On December 14 at 12 am KST, Kyuhyun officially announced his plans to release a new EP in January. Titled Restart, this will mark Kyuhyun’s first release since leaving SM Entertainment and signing with Antenna earlier this year. Kyuhyun will return with Restart on January 9, 2024, at 6 pm KST (2.30 pm IST).

