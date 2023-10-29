Taylor Swift breaks her own record for most streamed artist in a day for reimagined 1989

Taylor Swift reigns supreme yet again. As per a report by Variety, the popstar has broken her own record of the most streamed artist in a day with her new album, as per a statement by Spotify. Her 1989 (Taylor's Version) has allowed her to surpass the record she set with Midnights two years ago. (Also Read: Fans ignite #SwiftiesForPalestine trend, demand Taylor Swift to take a stand on Gaza) Taylor Swift released 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Friday

Taylor sets new record

As per a statement by Spotify, 1989 (Taylor's Version) has not only allowed the popstar to become the most streamed artist in a day, but also has secured the spot for the most streamed album in a single day this year.

The new Vault track Slut! (Taylor’s Version) debuted in the US at No. 1 with 5.2 million streams, and globally with 11.3 million. On the global chart, a non-Vault track, Style (Taylor’s Version), inched slightly ahead of Slut!, debuting with 11.6 million streams.

About 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Released in 2014 and named for her birth year, the original “1989” signified a sonic rebirth. Taylor had shed the Nashville country roots of her first four studio albums and announced herself a full-fledged pop superstar.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) takes that version of Swift — then in her mid-20s, living in New York, prepared to take on the world with an arsenal of ’80s synth sounds and a new producer named Jack Antonoff — and includes five unreleased “vault” tracks that deliver more clues about the artist she was then.

Previous ‘Taylor’s Version’ releases have been more than conventional re-recordings, arriving with new music, Easter eggs and visuals that deepen understanding of her work. The project — the fourth of six rereleases — was instigated by music manager Scooter Braun’s purchase and sale of her early catalogue and represents Swift’s effort to control her own songs and how they’re used.

Taylor's The Eras Tour also released in the North American theatres this month and became the highest-opening concert film of all time.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail