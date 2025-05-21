Taylor Swift dropping new album on Memorial Day? Fans pick up ‘hidden’ clues

Taylor Swift has sent her loyal fans buzzing once again with her hidden clues, many of which they believe to be pointing towards a big announcement at the American Music Awards on May 26 this year. After finishing her record-breaking Eras tour in Vancouver last year, Swift has carefully kept herself hidden from the public eye, apart from a few appearances here and there with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift's fans believe she might drop a new album at the AMAs(AP)

However, ever-eager ‘Swifties’ have been working overtime to decipher the string of Easter eggs left by Swift, which may be pointing to the re-release of previous music or maybe even a new album.

Dedicated fans of Swift have long been on the wait for her to re-record her two remaining ‘masters’- Reputation and her debut album. Her last re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), came out in October 2023 and it’s been well over a year since she dropped the Tortured Poets Department as well. This and the fact that Taylor’s last six-month trademark extension to re-record these two remaining albums has given many the hope that Swift will drop these covers before losing the rights to do so.

Change in the merch website

Eagle-eyed fans have noted a recent change in Swift’s merch website. On scrolling down, her clickable links have been arranged in the order of apparel, music, accessories, sale- an obvious acronym for AMAS. Previously, it was organised in the manner of sale, music, and accessories, followed by home. Additionally, the website has also introduced a 26% discount on 12 items. Since Swift’s next release will be her twelfth album, many fans speculate that this could also be pointing towards the release of new music altogether.

Swift has built a reputation for using her website to tease new releases in the past as well, when she used a phrase from her song ‘Willow’ as a coupon code about a month before the ‘Evermore’ album was dropped. Her merchandise pricing for signed CDs of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was $19.89 two years before 1989 (Taylor’s Version) came out.

In red, white, and blue

Swift's codes go beyond just her website into her award-show fashion as well. Swift accepted her 2023 Grammy for ‘Album of the Year’ in a blue dress- the signature colour of ‘Midnights’. She then opted for a white dress the year after that, where she announced ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ at the ceremony. This year, Swift opted for a red dres,s which doesn’t match the theme of any of her previous albums.

Fans speculate that Swift planned to wear these three colours, representing the American flag- red, white, and blue- beforehand so that she could make a huge announcement at the AMAs this year, which also happens to be on Memorial Day. However, certain people are also willing to bet their money on July 4 for the release of new music, given Taylor’s previous regard for this date.

‘Look what you made me do’ re-recorded

To add to the swirl of upending excitement, recently a re-recorded version of the track ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ from the ‘Reputation’ album was played in an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Swift hasn’t performed at the AMAS since 2019 when she had a major public falling out with Scooter Braun. Fans are hopeful that a big announcement on the same day, six years later, would be symbolic of her fight to reclaim the rights to her ‘masters’ albums. Despite being nominated for six awards this year, it’s unclear whether Swift is scheduled to perform at the event as well.

By Stuti Gupta