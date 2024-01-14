Taylor Swift engages in high-fives with Chiefs fans during boyfriend Travis Kelce's game

During the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Miami Dolphins, where the Chiefs emerged victorious with a score of 26-7, the 12-time Grammy award winner, was seen enthusiastically engaging with fellow spectators and fans. Despite the frigid temperatures, which dropped below zero degrees, marking one of the coldest games in NFL history, Swift greeted a group of Chiefs fans, and presumably Swifties, with a beaming smile as she enjoyed the on-field action. Taylor Swift celebrates with fans during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City(Getty Images via AFP)

A Heartwarming Interaction with Fans

Wrapped in a cozy ensemble, the singer was spotted giving high-fives to individuals from her box seat window. A particular fan stood out with a jacket proudly displaying "Swift" and "89," a clever nod to Taylor Swift's birth year and the title of her album, 1989.

During the entire game, Swift enthusiastically cheered for the Chiefs, joining her boyfriend Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce. In the last five minutes of the fourth quarter, the pop star and Donna were spotted swaying and singing along as the crowd erupted in song.

Swift's Charm on the Field

This marks Swift's 10th appearance at a Chiefs game this season, and the team has a record of 7-3 with her in the crowd following Saturday's triumph.

Swift made her debut at a game on September 24, witnessing the Chiefs' victory over the Chicago Bears with a score of 41-10. Subsequently, with Swift in attendance, the Chiefs secured victories against the New York Jets on October 1, the Denver Broncos on October 12, the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, the New England Patriots on December 17, and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 31.

If the Chiefs advance to the Super Bowl on February 11, Swift's attendance remains uncertain due to her Eras Tour commitments.

Swift is set to continue her worldwide Eras Tour with four performances in Tokyo from Feb. 7-10, followed by seven shows in Australia from Feb. 16-26.