For Taylor Swift, buying iPhone is like spending $1.87, new house in US ‘costs’ $400: Breakdown of her purchasing power

Taylor Swift's purchasing power

In a Reel shared on his Instagram handle, Bobby mentions that Taylor's estimated net worth is $1.6 billion. “So what I'd like to do is see how much things cost to Taylor based on what it would cost, based on what it would feel like costing to a normal person,” Bobby said.

He then compared the price of Lulumenon leggings, worth $98, to what it would feel like for Taylor – 11 cents. Up next, a dinner for two at Nobu, a luxury Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York that would usually cost $700, it would feel like spending 81 cents for Taylor.

Buying a new iPhone ($1,200)? $1.87! Purchasing a car ($40,000 on an average)? $37! And getting a home in the US? For an average Joe, $300,000. For Taylor? $400! “Imagine all the houses we can buy for $400,” Bobby said. These are just minor indicators to underline the massive purchashing power of Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift's net worth

On the list of richest musicians, Taylor is right behind Jay-Z ($2.5 billion net worth) and has surpassed Rihanna ($1.4 billion net worth) to become the richest female musician. She may beat Rihanna soon again by becoming the richest female musician of all time if she surpasses the previous record of $1.77 billion. She currently stands at $1.6 billion.

According to Forbes, Taylor's earnings are broken down into $600 million from tour earnings and royalties, $600 million from her music library, and $125 million from real estate investments. Taylor first hit billionaire status in October 2023. Her Eras Tour across the US, the UK, and Australia had a major part to play in her newfound billionaire status. Royalties from Spotify was another major chunk, thanks to her 2022 album Midnights and her 2023 rerecording of 1989, called 1989 (Taylor's Version).