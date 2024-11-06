This singer engaged 3 lakh voters on tour in US elections, most by any artist; it's not Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lady Gaga

The US presidential elections are unique in that in every election, new voters are reached, engaged, and registered. This activity is undertaken not just by the government, but by the two major political parties, as well as music stars. Many prominent performers and bands undertake music tours to get voters to register in the run-up to the election. This year, a 25-year-old singer led the efforts ahead of bigger and more storied names. (Also read: Lady Gaga rallies for Kamala Harris, sings ‘God Bless America’ to close her final campaign) Sabrina Carpenter led the US voter registration efforts during the 2024 US elections

The singer who engaged 3 lakh voters

Variety reported on Tuesday that Singer Sabrina Carpenter led voter turnout and registration efforts ahead of the 2024 US Presidential Elections. The report stated that Sabrina logged 35,814 voter registrations and engaged an additional 263,087 voters outside of registering. That is almost 3 lakh voters, the highest by any artist this election season. The data was calculated by HeadCount, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization working to register young voters in the US.

Sabrina had announced her collaboration with HeadCount before launching her Short n’ Sweet arena tour. The tour saw her perform in 33 sold-out shows across North America in the run-up to the elections. Sabrina's efforts nearly doubled the achievements of Ariana Grande from the 2020 elections when she engaged thousands of voters through her Sweetener World Tour.

Who is Sabrina Carpenter?

Sabrina, an American singer and actor, first gained attention as a teen star in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World (2014–2017). In 2014, she also began her music career with her debut single, Can't Blame a Girl for Trying. She followed it up with six studio albums. Three of her singles have topped the US charts. Her sixth studio album - Short n’ Sweet - topped the Billboard 200 chart, giving her mainstream popularity. She has also starred in several films, including The Hate U Give, Clouds, and Tall Girl.

All about the US elections

The US Presidential election 2024 sees a tough battle between Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, and Democrat nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. Donald Trump has taken a lead in the US Presidential elections as early results trickle in. According to race calls by AP, Trump is currently ahead on 214 electoral, while Harris is leading on 179. To win the presidency, both candidates need at least 270 electoral votes.

