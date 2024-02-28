Taylor Swift blames paparazzi for being 'aggressive' after father was accused of assault

Taylor Swift’s team has addressed reports that her father, Scott Swift, allegedly assaulted a photographer on Sydney's North Shore on Tuesday, February 27. The incident took place hours after Swift performed in the Australian city. Taylor Swift (L) and her father Scott Kingsley Swift (top R) cheer as they watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on December 17, 2023 (Photo by Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

A spokesperson from Swift’s camp has now alleged that the photographer was “aggressive” towards the star and her entourage. “Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water,” her rep said, according to The Mirror.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

North Shore Police Area Command officers confirmed the incident in a statement. However, they refused to name the people involved. They said they were investigating an “alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf” around 2.30 am local time. “The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now underway by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command. The man did not require medical treatment,” the statement read.

‘Charged and punched in the face’

Australia's Sky News later reported that Scott was one of the people involved in the fight. The photographer was identified as Ben McDonald, the chief executive of Matrix Media Group, who was said to have been taking photos of Swift when she and Scott got off a yacht at the Neutral Bay. When the assault took place, Swift and her dad had entered a waiting car, ABC reported. The singer’s entourage reportedly tried to prevent her photo from being clicked using umbrellas.

McDonald said he was “charged and punched in the face” by Scott. “In 23 years of doing this I’ve never been assaulted, let alone been punched in the face by a father,” he said.

Swift’s Eras Tour shows came to an end at Sydney's Accor Stadium this week. "We have had the most wonderful time. I've got to tell you that," the Grammy winner said on the stage. "You are here in one of the most exciting cities in the world, and you chose to hang out with us. Thanks guys!"