Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon & Julia Sanina to Co-Host Eurovision 2023

Published on Feb 22, 2023 08:32 PM IST

The presenting trio for the two semi-finals on 9 and 11 May will be Hannah Waddingham (centre), Alesha Dixon (right), and Julia Sanina (left), with Graham Norton joining them for the grand final on Saturday, 13 May.(Instagram/hannah_waddingham, Instagram/aleshaofficial, Instagram/the_hardkiss)
Written by Prapti Upadhayay

The Eurovision Song Contest is an event that millions of people look forward to every year. It's a celebration of music and culture, where countries from all over the world come together to compete for the top spot. This year, the UK is hosting the competition on behalf of Ukraine, which cannot stage the event due to Russia's ongoing invasion. The presenting trio for the two semi-finals on 9 and 11 May will be Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon, and Julia Sanina, with Graham Norton joining them for the grand final on Saturday, 13 May.

An All-Female Line-Up

It is an all-female line-up for the knock-out stages, with Waddingham, Dixon, and Sanina bringing their own unique talents and experiences to the event. Waddingham, an accomplished West End and Broadway actress, is best known for her role in the hit series Ted Lasso. Dixon is a judge on Britain's Got Talent and an accomplished singer, while Sanina is the frontwoman of the Ukrainian alternative band The Hardkiss.

The Greatest Show on Earth

Graham Norton, the longstanding Eurovision commentator, described the event as "the greatest show on earth." He will join the three hosts for the grand final, and share commentating duties with actress and comedian Mel Giedroyc. The UK is also committing to the event financially, and the local government in Liverpool has committed to £4m for attractions around May's contest. The BBC, as host broadcaster, will shoulder the bulk of the cost, with estimates ranging from £8m to £17m.

A Celebration of Music and Culture

The Eurovision Song Contest is more than just a music competition. It's a celebration of the diverse cultures and traditions of the countries that participate. More than 160 million people are expected to watch the competition globally, making it one of the most-watched television events in the world. As the excitement builds up, fans can look forward to more information about tickets and the participating artists in the coming weeks.

music festival ukraine
