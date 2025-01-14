The Weeknd postpones 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' album release amid LA wildfires

The Weeknd has announced the cancellation of his upcoming concert at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, which was originally scheduled for January 25, due to the devastating wildfires currently ravaging the region. (Also read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle find 80s Hollywood star's claim ‘offensive’ after being called ‘disaster tourists’) Canadian singer The Weeknd has announced the cancellation of his upcoming concert in LA.(Instagram/theweeknd)

What The Weeknd said

In addition, the release of his highly anticipated album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' has been postponed until January 31.

The artist shared his decision on social media, citing the ongoing crisis in Los Angeles County.

"Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am cancelling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th," he wrote, adding, "This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time."

The Weeknd also explained the delay of his album, writing, "In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st. My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild."

More details

The decision comes in the wake of devastating wildfires that have claimed the lives of at least 24 people in Los Angeles County.

According to CNN, over 60 square miles of land have burned in the past week, with more than 92,000 residents under evacuation orders, and an additional 89,000 under evacuation warnings.

'Hurry Up Tomorrow' is the final part of a trilogy that began with the success of 'After Hours' in 2020.

The album will be followed by a companion film of the same name, set to star The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan.

The film is slated for release in May, though details about both the album and the film remain under wraps.

Following the album release, The Weeknd has announced plans for a world tour, as well.

(With inputs from ANI)