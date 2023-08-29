'Underdressed' Justin Bieber spotted with 'overdressed' wife Hailey Bieber, internet roasts both of them

Singer Justin Bieber and model-wife Hailey Bieber are often spotted in mismatched looks. While Hailey is usually more polished and chic, Justin likes to keep things a little too casual. A good example of the same was witnessed on Monday, when Hailey and Justin made a dash to Krispy Kreme. (Also read: Hailey Bieber shares her ‘fears’ on the prospect of having children with husband Justin) Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's mismatched looks were not a hit with the public.

Hailey and Justin's very different looks

Pictures clicked by the paparazzi show Hailey in a gorgeous red dress and heels. She is also carrying a red handbag and wearing her hair up in a fancy do. Justin on the other hand is in a grey hoodie, grey shorts and pink cap that he paired with yellow Crocs, that, as someone mentioned on Twitter, 'were not even in sports mode'.

'Underdressed husband, overdressed wife'

People on Twitter were not too impressed with their clashing styles. One person commented that Justin deliberately dresses like this to embarrass Hailey. “She’s ready for the Met Gala and he’s ready to go to the soup kitchen for a hot meal,” wrote a person. “They ever dress for the same event,” asked someone else. “Their stylists dont even have each others phone numbers,” read another tweet.

While it is usually Justin who is roasted for his too casual style, it was Hailey who was called the overdresser this time. “People talking about his outfit but like… that’s exactly what I would wear to Krispy Kreme. Why is she dressed like THAT to go to KRISPY KREME," asked a person. “To be fair… why is she dressed like that for a donut,” commented another.

Hailey launches new Rhode collection

To be fair to Hailey, she was likely at the Krispy Kreme outlet to promote her new Rhode beauty lip products that she has launched in partnership with the donut chain. She even shared a bunch of pictures from the launch on Instagram and wrote, “STRAWBERRY GLAZE DAY!!!!!!!!!Feeling over the moon today. thank you thank you thank you!”

