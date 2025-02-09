Unforgettable Super Bowl halftime show: The most outrageous moments in history

Over the years, Super Bowl Sunday has delivered unforgettable moments that go far beyond the gridiron, from jaw-dropping performances to commercials that sparked major buzz. As the Kansas City Chiefs aim for their third consecutive win against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, with Kendrick Lamar taking centre stage at this year’s Halftime Show, let's take a look back at some of the most outrageous Super Bowl moments that have left a lasting mark on pop culture. The Super Bowl halftime show has seen controversies, including Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction, M.I.A.'s obscene gesture, and Rihanna's lip-syncing backlash.(Caitlin O'hara / Reuters)

Most outrageous Super Bowl moments

Many viewers tune into the Super Bowl game for the halftime show which features some of the most iconic pop stars such as Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Madonna, and Paul McCartney. These features have led to some of the most iconic and outrageous moments in pop culture history, as reported by The Mirror US.

Nipplegate

What has to be one of the most talked about and impossible-to-forget halftime shows has to be Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s performance. Jackson fell victim to a wardrobe malfunction after she was joined by Timberlake who accidentally tore apart her outfit which exposed her breasts on live television. It led to over half a million complaints to the FCC and the introduction of a five-second delay on live broadcasts. The fallout severely impacted Janet's career, including the cancellation of her planned performance at the following week's Grammy Awards.

M.I.A flipping off during the halftime show

In 2012, M.I.A. sparked controversy during the Super Bowl halftime show while performing with Madonna and Nicki Minaj. The rapper made an obscene gesture, flipping off the camera, which quickly became a viral moment. NBC issued an apology, while the NFL blamed a technical issue with the broadcast delay. They said, “There was a failure in NBC's delay system. The obscene gesture in the performance was completely inappropriate, very disappointing, and we apologize to our fans." The incident was ultimately settled in 2014, but it left a lasting mark on the debate over decency and live television.

Katy Perry’s left shark moment

Katy Perry's 2015 Super Bowl halftime show became unforgettable thanks to a surprise star: Left Shark. During her performance of "Teenage Dream," a dancer in a blue shark costume failed to keep up with the choreography, creating a hilariously offbeat moment that quickly went viral. Left Shark became a meme sensation, stealing the spotlight from Perry and cementing its place as one of the most iconic and humorous Super Bowl moments in history.

Rihanna’s lip sync

While performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023, Rihanna hinted at a special guest which turned out to be her unborn son. Thus, marking her pregnancy announcement on the stage. However, the singer faced backlash when the fans pointed out that she was lip-syncing during her medley. She was performing for the first time in five years.

Beyonce

Beyonce's 2013 Super Bowl halftime performance was nothing short of legendary, featuring a powerful set, stunning pyrotechnics, and a memorable reunion with Destiny's Child. However, her performance was followed by an unexpected twist: a blackout that plunged the stadium into darkness, delaying the game for over 30 minutes. The timing of the blackout only added to the spectacle, with many speculating whether the power outage was somehow linked to the diva's electrifying show.