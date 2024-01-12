Ustad Rashid Khan laid to rest in hometown Badaun, UP after state honours

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 55, was laid to rest in his hometown of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. His mortal remains were brought to Badaun, where the district administration gave him a guard of honour. Music lovers paid their last tribute with tearful eyes to the late musician. He was buried on Thursday in Chote Sarkar graveyard, Badaun. (Also Read: Music that was inspired, inventive and traditional) Ustad Rashid Khan was born in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh and received his initial training from his maternal grand-uncle, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan (Instagram/rashid_khan_ustad)

He breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata. His body was kept for public view at the Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata for people to pay their tributes. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues were among those who paid tribute to the 55-year-old classical singer at Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday. He was accorded a gun salute by the West Bengal government as part of state honours in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Ustad Rashid Khan belonged to the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana and was the great-grandson of its founder, Inayat Hussain Khan. He was born in Sahaswan, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, on July 1, 1968. In 2006, he was given both the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. In 2022, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan.

Rashid Khan was the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan and received his initial training from his maternal grand-uncle Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan.

He not only contributed to Indian classical music but also weaved the magic in Bollywood with his soulful songs such as Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajana from the Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jab We Met and Allah Hi Reham in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer My Name is Khan.

Ustad Rashid Khan is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

