What happened to Julien Baker? Musician cancels ‘Send A Prayer My Way’ tour abruptly

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
May 05, 2025 12:01 AM IST

Musician Julien Baker on Sunday announced that she is canceling the remainder of her ‘Send A Prayer My Way’ tour with fellow artist Torres

Musician Julien Baker on Sunday announced that she is canceling the remainder of her ‘Send A Prayer My Way’ tour with fellow artist Torres. In a post on Instagram, the 29-year-old said she is focusing on her health. The tour, which began on April 23 in Richmond, was scheduled to run through September 13.

Julien Baker canceled her concert tour(AP)
Julien Baker canceled her concert tour(AP)

The duo was supposed to perform at several festivals, including Utah’s Kilby Block Party, Oregon’s Pickathon, the Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands in San Francisco, Milwaukee’s Summerfest, and Louisville’s Bourbon and Beyond Festival.

However, Baker announced that she needs time to ‘focus on her health’.

“Due to recent events, Julien Baker is prioritizing her well-being and taking time to focus on her health. This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for fans. We deeply appreciate your understanding," a statement posted on social media read.

Baker and Torres further announced that information on ticket refunds will be provided by the original point of purchase.

Reacting to her post, one fan tweeted: “I really hope Julien Baker is ok. I keep going back to the, “due to recent events” part. It made my stomach sink.”

“WTF HAPPENED TO JULIEN BAKER AND WHO DO I HAVE TO BEAT UP” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Julien Baker and Torres performed at a sold-out show at Tipitina’s in New Orleans on May 1. Their next scheduled stop was San Antonio, where the two were expected to perform on May 4.

Baker did not provide specific details about what prompted her decision. Her last Instagram post, just days ago, showed her enthusiasm for the tour. “Getting to play these songs for y’all has been unbelievably fun… Keep an eye out for more tour news soon," she wrote.

