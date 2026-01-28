When Arijit Singh said he wanted to ask filmmakers, producers about rightly making payments to artists: You're killing…

Arijit also talked about what should change in the music industry or what disturbs him. He said, "Ek system hona chahiye, musicians our singers k live, jaese pehle hota tha. Jo session recordings hota hai, aap scratch gao, final mein rahe ya na rahe, you get your payment...yeh bohut hi decent a system hai, ki sablog apna kaam karenge aur payment like chase jayenge (There should be a system for musicians and singers, like it used to be before. The session recordings that take place, whether you sing the final version, you get paid...This is a very decent system, that everyone will work and get their payment)."

“Usko phir bola jaata hai ki tumko itna paisa milega aur tum yeh kaam karo. Woh bhi negotiate karke hota hai, usmein woh maan jaata hai. Maan k jab kaam karta hai toh bhool jaata hai ki usko kitna kaam karna hai uss paese k liye...Phir jo payment aata hai woh usse kam aata hai. So, you're killing an artist (Then he is told, you'll receive this amount, and you do this work. That too comes after negotiation; he agrees to it. After agreeing when he works he forgets how much he needs to work for that money...Then the amount he receives is less than what was discussed),” he said.

Arijit went on to say that many times, the amount of work an artist invests, he doesn't get paid accordingly. He added that all discussions and decisions stay verbal. The singer said that after doing the work, an artist realises he did more than what he is being paid for. He said that to create something good, an artist goes over and beyond because he is in love with his art.

Singer Arijit Singh , who announced his retirement from playback singing, once shared that he would want to tell producers, directors, and production houses in the film industry about rightly making payments to artists. Speaking with The Music Podcast in 2023 , Arijit said that they should be clear about certain things--"ya toh kaam karwao paesa do ya toh kaam mat karwao (pay them for their work or else don't assign them work)."

He added that "we need a guide in the music system," adding that musicians and artists "should feel secure." The singer also added that "sabka credit hona chahoye, sabko payment milna chahiye (everyone working on the project should get credit, everyone should get payment)."

Arijit retires from playback singing On Tuesday, Arijit announced that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, calling an end to a "wonderful" journey. In a message shared with his fans, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years.

"Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post on his Instagram.