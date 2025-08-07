5 best supernatural series to watch if you liked Wednesday Season 2 Part 1

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1, continues the story of Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy, focusing on a new supernatural mystery involving a secret outcast experimentation program and a mysterious avian killer. The cast members include Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Emma Myers as Enid, and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams. The season has two parts, with Part 1 released on August 6, 2025, and Part 2 aiming for a September 3 release. If you liked Wednesday Season 2 Part 1, stream the other 5 supernatural series on OTTplay Premium. Jenna Ortega in Wednesday Season 2

5 supernatural series to enjoy on OTTplay Premium

The Outsider

The Outsider is a crime drama with supernatural horror elements. It is based on Stephen King's novel and revolves around the murder of a young boy in an open-ended case, where all the evidence points to Little League coach Terry Maitland. However, when Detective Ralph Anderson begins investigating, supernatural forces begin to infiltrate the case, causing him and unconventional investigator Holly Gibney to question everything they know. The Outsiders features Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, and others in key roles.

Lovecraft Country

Lovecraft Country is a series that mixes horror, science fiction, and social commentary. It follows a young black man named Atticus Freeman, who travels across segregated 1950s America in search of his missing father. During the process, he encounters both the racist terror of white America and terrifying monsters. The series is inspired by the stories of H. P. Lovecraft. It stars Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Courtney B. Vance, and others.

Evil

Evil is the story of a forensic psychologist, a Catholic seminarian, and a technology consultant. They investigate unexplained mysteries and possible supernatural phenomena reported in the Catholic Church. The show draws the line between science and religion, examining whether events are caused by demonic possession or mental issues. It stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, and others.

Goosebumps

In Goosebumps, a group of five high school students accidentally encounters supernatural forces in their town. To save their city, they must come together, despite their friendship and past conflicts. It is inspired by various R.L. Stine books, including Night of the Living Dummy, Give Yourself Goosebumps, and Scarier Than You Remember. The cast includes Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, Will Price, Justin Long, and Rachael Harris.

Revenant

Revenant is a South Korean supernatural mystery thriller series in which Gu San-young is possessed by an evil spirit. On the other hand, Yeom Hae-sang, a folklore professor, can see demons. Together, they investigate a series of mysterious deaths linked to five sacred objects. Kim Tae-ri, Oh Jung-se, and Hong Kyung play key roles.