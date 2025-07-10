5 Tamil thrillers you must stream if you are fan of action and drama

With a large fanbase for the thriller genre, Tamil cinema has been capitalising on it for a long time now. The genre’s adaptability to mix with other sub-genres like crime, psychological, and drama, has made it even more interesting for filmmakers to explore thrillers. On that note, here are five must-watch, may be lesser-known Tamil thrillers to stream on JioHotstar with OTTplay Premium. Tamil thrillers that are a must watch on OTT

Five Tamil thrillers to watch on JioHotstar using OTTplay Premium

Parking

Parking is a thriller drama that released in 2023 and stars Harish Kalyan and MS Bhaskar in lead roles. The film revolves around the male ego between a young man and an older tenant who live in the same apartment complex and have issues over a parking lot. As the tensions mount between the two men, it culminates in a tense face-off and leads to events that no one expected. The film is written and directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan in his debut.

Aaranya Kaandam

Aaranya Kaandam is a 2010 Tamil gangster action thriller film that marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumaraja. Taken in a neo-noir style, the film follows a hyperlink narrative that delves into the lives of six protagonists from different backgrounds. Starring actors Jackie Shroff, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj, Yasmin Ponnappa, Guru Somasundaram and others, Aaranya Kaandam had received critical acclaim and went on to become a cult film in Tamil cinema. It won national and international awards as well and is produced by SPB Charan.

Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum

Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum is a 2013 Tamil neo noir thriller from director Mysskin. The film is also written and produced by the director and stars Sri, Mysskin, Shaji Chen and others. With no songs and female lead, Ilairaaja has scored the background score for Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum. The film revolves around a young man who helps an accused who is on the run, but gets caught in a web of violence and crime in doing so. Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum became one of the talked about Tamil thrillers of all time.

Kaithi

Kaithi starring Karthi in the lead role is a 2019 thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film happens within one night, and revolves around a convict who is on a parole and eager to meet his young daughter. However, he gets pulled into a drug bust raid by a cop who orders him to drive the lorry. Starring Arjun Das, Naren, Harish Uttaman and others, Kaithi is the first instalment of LCU.

Netrikann

Netrikann is a 2021 Tamil thriller which is directed by Milind Rau. Headlined by Nayanthara, the actor plays a visually-impaired woman who has a strong and sharp sense of hearing. The film is a remake of South Korean film Blind and revolves around a blind woman who becomes entangled in a crime, with a killer beginning to chase after her. But even as she is blind, the woman outsmarts him at every point in time. The film features Ajmal Ameer, Manikandan, Lizzie Antony, Redin Kingsley and others.