 Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 4: Prithviraj Sukumaran film sees jump, crosses ₹30 crore in India
Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 4: Prithviraj Sukumaran film sees jump, crosses 30 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 01, 2024 09:29 AM IST

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 4: Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the lead in Blessy's survival drama, which also features Amala Paul.

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 4: The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer earned its highest day-wise collection on Sunday. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the Malayalam film, which is also out in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, collected an estimated 8.5 crore nett nett in India on day 4. Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran exclusive interview

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 4: Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen alongside Amala Paul in the film.
Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 4: Prithviraj Sukumaran is seen alongside Amala Paul in the film.

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection

Per the portal, the film has earned an estimated 30.1 crore nett in India in four days. On day 1, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life collected 7.6 crore nett in India in all languages; on day 2, it added another 6.25 crore to its domestic box office collection. On day 3, the film earned 7.75 crore nett in India in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life had an overall 79.92 percent Malayalam occupancy on Sunday.

About Aadujeevitham The Goat Life

The film follows the true story of a man from Kerala, Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrated to the Gulf in search for work. The film follows his journey as he desperately wants to escape and get back home. The film, which has been praised by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, features Prithviraj in the lead role and is based on the novel, Goat Days by Benyamin.

Directed by National Award-winner Blessy, the film also features Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis alongside Amala Paul and KR Gokul. Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby are also seen in pivotal roles.

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times' Aadujeevitham The Goat Life movie review read, "Prithviraj Sukumaran has delivered an extraordinary performance as Najeeb. He has gotten into the skin of the character - literally - to play Najeeb and his commitment must be applauded. Right from losing weight to his shaggy beard, black teeth and dirty nails, the Malayalam star has shown that he has given it all for this role."

News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Aadujeevitham The Goat Life box office collection day 4: Prithviraj Sukumaran film sees jump, crosses 30 crore in India
© 2024 HindustanTimes
