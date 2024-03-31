Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life box office collection day 3: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film collects 50 cr worldwide

Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life box office collection day 3: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Blessy’s Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, which released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi as The Goat Life, recorded a good opening at the box office. The film has since collected ₹50 crore at the box office worldwide. (Also Read: Najeeb, whose real life story inspired Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, shares his review of film) Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life box office collection day 3: Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the film

Aadujeevitham box office numbers

Prithviraj took to X to share the news that Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life has collected ₹50 crore worldwide since its release on Thursday. He shared a poster that reads, “Worldwide gross collections ₹50 cr +. Thank you all for your support and love.” According to the makers, the film collected ₹16.7 crore on its opening day. As per sacnilk.com, the film made ₹21.6 crore net in all languages in India in three days.

About Aadujeevitham

Directed by National Award-winning director Blessy, the film also sees Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby, along with Amala Paul and KR Gokul. Based on the 2008 novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, the film tells the true story of a man from Kerala called Najeeb, who migrated to the Gulf in the early '90s for work. He finds himself turned into a slave for herding goats in the desert. The film follows his desperation to go back home.

Blessy about Aadujeevitham

Talking about Aadujeevitham, Blessy was quoted by ANI as saying, “The greatest challenge in front of me was that The Goat Life is a subject with universal appeal and I would have to stay truthful to its narrative style. The novel is based on some real incidents and I want to captivate the viewers with each moment that something as unbelievable happened to someone. Truth has never been so much stranger than fiction. The scale of the movie demands to be felt within the confines of a theatre and we are excited to bring this magnum opus to audiences around the world.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail