Amitabh Bachchan remembers Puneeth Rajkumar, says he had the most endearing smile. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, in a touching video, remembered Puneeth Rajkumar and said that he can’t speak about him in the past tense. He went on to say that the most attractive quality about Puneeth was his endearing smile through which he was connected with all, and spoke about his legendary fan following. Puneeth’s wife took to Twitter to share the video and thanked Amitabh for his gracious words. Also read: Rajinikanth gets emotional while revealing why he couldn’t attend Puneeth Rajkumar’s funeral

In the video, Amitabh also spoke about Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi. In the film, currently playing in cinemas, Puneeth appeared as himself. Sharing the video, Ashwini wrote, “Thank you for your gracious words and overwhelming gesture. Amitabh Bachchan sir. We are humbled by your expression.”

Talking about the film in the video, Amitabh said, “Puneeth in the film reminds people about the need to enrich our association with nature and live in harmony with it. It is a movie for our children.” Directed by Amoghavarsha JS, the film is a documentary on the wildlife of Karnataka. In the film, Puneeth and the director embark on a journey across the length and breadth of the state, exploring its rich bio-diversity.

The film was released in October, and it was received well by the audiences. Several fans had turned emotional during the first show on the release day. Ashwini recently took to Twitter to announce that the ticket prices for her husband’s last film Gandhada Gudi would be slashed for a few days across Karnataka for all shows to enable more children to come forward and watch the movie. Welcoming the move, fans called it a great initiative to take forward Puneeth’s legacy.

Ashwini had shared a statement via Twitter. The statement mentioned that it was Puneeth’s wish that more children should watch Gandhada Gudi, and in order to make it possible, the ticket prices had been slashed after discussions with distributors, exhibitors and the film’s team. The ticket rate for the movie in single screens across Karnataka had been priced Rs. 56, and was Rs. 112 for multiplexes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON