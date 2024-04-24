Malayalam actors Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol marry in Kerala; see first pics

Aparna Das and Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol tied the knot in an intimate wedding on Wednesday at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala. Official photos and videos from the ceremony were shared by the couple's wedding photographer. Deepak wore a silk dhoti, while Aparna chose a traditional Kasavu saree from Kerala with a green blouse. Also read: Aparna Das' wedding invitation goes viral, Deepak Parambol reacts with funny video. Watch Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol married on Wednesday morning.

The actors dated for a while before tying the knot. In their official wedding video, the Malayalam actors performed rituals as per Hindu customs and traditions. They also greeted the media after the wedding.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Check out Aparna, Deepak's wedding pics and video

More about the couple

Aparna Das acts mainly in Malayalam and Tamil films. She made her acting debut in 2018 with Njan Prakashan. She is known for Beast (2022), and Aadikeshava (2023), among other projects.

Deepak Parambol appears in Malayalam films. He made his acting debut with Malarvaadi Arts Club (2010), directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. He is known for his roles in Thattathin Marayathu (2012), Thira (2013), D Company (2013), Kunjiramayanam (2015), Ore Mukham (2016), The Great Father (2017), Ottamuri Velicham (2017), Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu (2017), Vishwa Vikhyatharaya Payyanmar (2017), Captain (2018), B tech (2018), Ormayil Oru Shishiram (2019) and An International Local Story (2019).

Deepak was recently seen in Manjummel Boys, a Malayalam survival thriller film written and directed by Chidambaram. The film, which also stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu, is based on a true incident from 2006. The film revolves around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi, who decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal.