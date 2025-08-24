Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla presents ‘space travelled’ badge to designer Manish, who calls it his best ‘return gift’

After returning to India in August, astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla — aka Shux — presented the “certified space travelled” Axiom-4 mission badge, which he took to space, to its designer Manish Tripathi. The elated designer, who is also Shubhanshu’s schoolmate from City Montessori School, Lucknow, called it the best “return gift”. Astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla presenting the space-travelled badge to its designer Manish Tripathi; (right) Shux wearing the badge(Instagram)

India’s first astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS), has presented these space travelled badges to President Doupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier.

A heartfelt note by Shubhanshu Shukla

“It was a moment of pride when he presented the certified space travelled badge momento. He (Shux) was very happy with the response he received from everyone for the design which is a tactical tribute to Indian space legacy, culture and aspirations,” says Manish.

Talking about the elements of the badge, Manish tells us, “The stamp-shaped badge has the Gaganyaan capsule, Jantar Mantar monument, Aryabhatta, Sun, Moon phases, tessellated lines, astronomy symbols, Mathematical symbols, infinity symbol and Earth hemisphere with the astronaut facing the sky. Every element tells a story. Subhanshu and I brainstormed every element and wove it all together.”

Manish began designing the badge last year. “I checked-in at a hotel with my wife and co-designer Tanmaya on July 28 and till September 3 we were 24x7 on it. Shux was in the US and we were regularly coordinating with him. Every element was sketched by hand and later, we created the mission logo badge. It was a task representing the country in space, one that will go down in history like a passion project, and we’re happy we were able to achieve it.”

Manish, who had earlier designed for Ram Lalla vastra for Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya, the Asian Games, and Indian Premier League, expressed that he’s glad he “got this opportunity to serve the country.”

He extended his special thanks to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to giving him this opportunity.

On a concluding note, he says, “From designing Indian handicraft vastra for the deity, Indian armed force, sports personalities to now this space mission, such assignments have given me the opportunity to explore Indian craftsmanship, tradition, culture, values and this project gave me opportunity to explore our science and space progress. Truly, a proud mission.”