Before Salakaar releases, dive into the world of espionage with these 5 thrillers on OTT

Salakaar, directed by Faruk Kabir, is all set to be released on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium on August 8, 2025. The spy thriller will be presented in two timelines: one set in 1987 and the other in 2025 but the focus remains the same - nuclear war. Naveen Kasturia's character, Adhir, is a spy who worked undercover during the Cold War, during which he helped stop Pakistan's secret nuclear plans. Mouni Roy also plays a key character with AI-powered glasses. The series also stars Mukesh Rishi, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ashwath Bhatt, and Surya Sharma in key roles. Naveen Kasturia in Salakaar

While we wait for Salakaar to release, stream other 5 gripping spy thrillers on OTTplay Premium!

5 spy thrillers on OTT for an enthralling watch

Special Ops

Special Ops is one of the most-watched and popular Indian espionage thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Kay Kay Menon as R&AW officer Himmat Singh. The series revolves around a team led by Himmat Singh, tasked with tracking down a terrorist mastermind responsible for attacks across India. The story takes inspiration from 19 years of national events and espionage missions. Meanwhile, Special Ops 1.5 delves into the early years of Himmat Singh. The cast also includes Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Gautami Kapoor, and others.

Special Ops 2

The second season of Kay Kay Menon’s series focuses on cyber-terrorism. Himmat Singh and his team are facing a digital enemy who is using artificial intelligence to launch a massive cyber attack targeting India's digital systems, including the UPI framework. Singh must prevent an attack and solve the murder of a fellow agent, while also dealing with the kidnapping of a cybersecurity expert. The series also features Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher, and Meher Vij, with new inclusions of Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prakash Raj.

Berlin

Berlin is a spy thriller set in 1993 Delhi. It revolves around a deaf-mute man who is suspected of being a foreign spy. To interrogate him, a sign language expert is brought in, but he becomes entangled in a dangerous web of deceit and political intrigue. Berlin draws the blurred lines between guilt and innocence and the complexities of human relationships in a politically charged environment. It stars Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, and Rahul Bose in lead roles.

Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy

Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy is set in the 1960s, during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. It tells the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan to gather vital intelligence and prevent further attacks against India. The series is inspired by the book Mission to Pakistan: An Intelligence Agent in Pakistan by Maloy Krishna Dhar. Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy casts Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Harsh Chhaya, and others.

Code M

The story of Code M centers on Major Monica Mehra, a lawyer in the Indian Army, who is investigating a high-profile case involving the deaths of two terrorists and a soldier. She delves deeper into the investigation and uncovers foul play involving army officers, Maj. Shakti Mandappa and Maj. Gaurav Shekhawat. The cast includes Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani, Rajat Kapoor, and others in key roles.