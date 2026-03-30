Sudipta Chakraborty calls Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's death ‘unusual’, demands full and impartial police investigation

She continued, "I would also like to know what steps our forum is taking in this regard. I have personally informed the contact numbers of the members of the Executive Committee that I have. I am informing the rest of you here."

Sudipta took to her Facebook account on Monday and wrote, “I am Sudipta Chakraborty. As an actor and an ordinary member of West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum (membership number 315) I demand a full and impartial police investigation into the unusual death of my colleague Rahul Arunoday Banerjee at the shooting spot.”

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death : Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died in Odisha on March 29 after a drowning incident while shooting for the Bengali soap Bholebaba Paar Karega. He died at the Talsari beach in Odisha, film industry sources said. His untimely death has shocked the Bengali film industry, with several stars sharing their condolences. Actor Sudipta Chakraborty has demanded a police investigation on the case and called his death ‘unusual’.

More details on Rahul Banerjee's death Meanwhile, the latest update from news agency ANI stated that Rahul was shooting alongside co-actor Sweta Mishra. Officials stated that the two were allegedly performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch. Both were rushed to Digha Hospital; however, Rahul could not be saved.

Sharing details of the incident, SP Balasore Pratyush Diwakar said that Talsari police first received information from Digha police, after which further action was taken. Police also noted that the shooting team had not obtained permission to film at the location. Authorities from Talsari are now coordinating with Digha police to investigate the matter.

Reacting to the news of Rahul's death, his wife Priyanka Sarkar wrote, “This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family, and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time.”

Rahul rose to fame with the 2008 blockbuster romantic film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. He starred opposite Priyanka Sarkar in the film directed by Raj Chakraborty. The two became overnight stars after the film's success, and also started dating during that time. The two married in 2010 and had a son, Shohoj Banerjee. They separated in 2017 but reconciled in 2023 to jointly raise Shohoj.