Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies at 37 after falling from building, confirms his agency

Chinese singer, actor, and model Yu Menglong died at 37 after falling from a building in Beijing on Thursday. Koreaboo, citing his agency, reported his management team confirmed his death after news about his death emerged on Weibo. Yu Menglong starred in several Chinese series, including Go Princess Go and Eternal Love.

Yu Menglong's agency confirms his death

As per the report, his team, in a statement, said that the police have ruled out “any criminality.” "With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on Sept 11. Police have ruled out any criminality. We hope he rests in peace and his loved ones remain strong," read the statement.

Paparazzi shared then deleted posts about Yu Menglong's death

Earlier, a paparazzi shared the news about Yu’s death in a now-deleted post. It read, "I got the news today that Yu Menglong, the lead actor of Eternal Love and Go Princess Go, passed away in Beijing after falling off a building. An insider told me that Yu Menglong was having a meal with 5 – 6 good friends at a friend’s house on September 9. On September 11, at around 2 am, Yu Menglong went to the bedroom to sleep and locked the door from the inside. At around 6 am, as his friends were leaving, they didn’t see him. When they went downstairs, they discovered his body. A neighbour who was walking their dog saw and called the police. The police have already ruled out this being a criminal case. The cause is still being investigated."

Another post, now deleted, read, "I got a tip this morning saying Yu Menglong has passed away after falling off a building in Beijing. When I went to the neighbourhood where the incident occurred, I saw that the window on the 5th floor of the building was broken, just like what the tip said. After that, I interviewed a staff member in the neighbourhood, and they confirmed the person who passed away after falling off a building was indeed male star Yu Menglong. The incident happened at 5 am on the 11th. Yu Menglong fell off from the 5th floor and died instantly after hitting the concrete floor."

About Yu Menglong's career

The actor began his career in 2007, when he participated in the talent reality show My Show, My Style. He then debuted in the short film The Little Prince (2011). Yu starred in several Chinese series, such as Go Princess Go, Love Game in Eastern Fantasy, Feud, and Eternal Love. He also released several music projects.