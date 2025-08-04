Films that prove India-Pakistan is a love-hate story: Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Sam Bahadur

In the coming weeks, Salakaar and Saare Jahaan Se Accha, both based on India’s war against Pakistan over nuclear power, are set to release on OTT. Despite being stories about power struggles, both series promise moments where things turn complex for those involved. Stills from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sam Bahadur

Over the years, there have been several Hindi films that have already explored the love-hate relationship between the two countries. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, even won a National Film Award recently. Another, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is getting a sequel. All of these movies, available for streaming on OTTplay Premium, portray the complex relationship between the people of the two countries. Some of them, based during the Partition, could also move you.

Hindi movies that explored the love-hate relationship between India and Pakistan

Gadar

Although based in times of the partition, Gadar is literally Ek Prem Katha (a love story). This is the tale of Tara Singh from India (played by Sunny Deol) and his lover Sakeena from Pakistan (played by Ameesha Patel). It narrates the lengths to which he goes to protect her during the partition period.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan plays the role of Bajrangi, a devout Hindu, but finds himself protecting a little girl from Pakistan. Harshaali Malhotra's Munni aka Shahida plays that very role of a mute girl. The way the film comes together has been peak cinema for many.

Sam Bahadur

Director Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has a segment in which the respected officer has an interaction with his former colleague who is now with Pakistan. In this segment, we learn about how Sam Manekshaw was offered to join the Pakistani army but refused to do so and continued serving for the Indian military, thus helping the country win many wars over the years.

Neerja

Based on true events, Neerja tells the story of an airhostess and her courageous act during a hijack. She helped all passengers on board, irrespective of their nationalities, to exit the plane, at the cost of her own life. Her story serves as an inspiration.

Sarbjit

Sarbjit narrates the tale of a man who accidentally crosses the border in a drunken state. It is the fight to free him from the neighbouring country as he gets accused of being a spy. There is a sense of victory amid the long trial in the film, even if the happiness doesn’t last long.