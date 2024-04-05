Fortnite star Ninja is out of cancer. Here's his heartfelt response

Twitch and Fortnite star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has shared a heartening update with his fans: he is now cancer-free. Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins delivers a heartening update on his battle with cancer

On Thursday night, the 32-year-old gaming icon took to social media to announce the positive outcome of his recent medical ordeal, expressing his relief and gratitude.

Ninja’s statement on social media read, “Just got the news from my dermatologist, Great news x 2!”

“Excision was successful with clear margins. Lesion biopsied nearby showed only mild atypia and was entirely removed with the biopsy. As of right now, I am officially cancer free _ thank you all for the prayers and kind words this last week. Love you all.”

That would be the beginning of the trip that began with a regular test, which his wife, Jessica Blevins, scheduled for him, and through which a case of a suspicious mole was revealed.

The finding of melanoma, a quite rare type of skin cancer, afterwards shocked Ninja as well as the community. Despite the barrier named late discovery, the prepared and timely medical action has eventually contributed to the success of surgery.

Last month Ninja shared his cancer news

The sad news gripped fans just a week prior when Ninja first disclosed his diagnosis. He had candidly shared, “Alright I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated.”

“A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages.”

The situation was further complicated by the appearance of another dark spot, prompting additional biopsies and removal procedures. Ninja explained, “I had another dark spot appear near it, so today they biopsied that and removed a larger area around the melanoma with the hopes that under the microscope they will see clear non-melanoma edges and we will know we got it.”

“I’m grateful to have hope in finding this early. Please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups.”

Fans pouring their love

The gaming community responded with an outpouring of support. Fans expressed their joy and relief, with comments like, “THAT’S INCREDIBLE NEWS! Blessings!! So happy for you and fam!!” and “Ninja has announced that he's now cancer free 🙌. Am so pumped up right now!!”

Ninja’s influence extends beyond his battle with cancer. He has become a household name in the digital entertainment sphere, amassing over 19 million followers on Twitch and 23 million subscribers on YouTube. His content spans from high-octane gaming sessions to insightful conversations on his podcast, ‘AFK w/ Ninja,’ where he delves into the latest internet and gaming trends alongside fellow creators.