From Miranda Cosgrove to Pierson Fodé: Inside Netflix's The Wrong Paris stars’ dating lives

The Wrong Paris debuted on Netflix on September 12. The film follows Dawn (Miranda Cosgrove) as she signs up for a dating show, thinking she will score a free trip to Paris, France. Instead, she ends up in Paris, Texas, stuck in the middle of an unexpected romance with Trey (Pierson Fodé). The Wrong Paris cast: All you need to know about the real-life love stories of the actors in Netflix’s new dating comedy.(YouTube/Netflix)

The stars of The Wrong Paris may be competing for love on-screen, but off-camera, their dating lives look a lot different, as per a People report. Here is everything you need to know about the cast’s real-life romances.

Miranda Cosgrove’s single streak

Miranda Cosgrove told People in September 2025 that she is not putting much effort into dating right now. “I feel like I need to try a little harder. I’m sort of one of those crazy people that thinks I’m just going to run into somebody at a coffee shop,” she said.

She tried Raya, the celebrity dating app, but admitted she never really engaged with it. “I barely ever even look at it. And when I do, I kind of just swipe,” she told Bustle in 2024. A year earlier, she went through a breakup while filming Mother of the Bride and laughed at the irony of shooting wedding scenes while dealing with real-life heartbreak.

Pierson Fodé keeps fans guessing

Fodé, who plays Trey, has not confirmed a current relationship. He was linked to Victoria Justice in 2015 and dancer Sharna Burgess in 2017, both noted by E! News. His last public relationship was with actress Saxon Sharbino, which began in 2020. Their last photo together surfaced online in early 2022.

Dating life of rest of the cast

Actress Veronica Long is happily taken. She has been with writer-actor Spencer Teeter for years, even posting a sweet anniversary clip of them singing “Shallow” together.

Madison Pettis, who plays Lexi, has kept her personal life private, though she once dated NBA star Michael Porter Jr., People reported.

Torrance Coombs was married to former Miss USA Alyssa Campanella before their 2019 split.

Madeleine Arthur has called herself a “hopeless romantic” but said her busy schedule leaves little time for dating.

Yvonne Orji has been candid about waiting until marriage. She split from NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho in 2019 and has not gone public with anyone since.

FAQs

When did The Wrong Paris premiere on Netflix?

The film debuted on September 12, 2025.

Who was Pierson Fodé last linked to?

He was last publicly seen with actress Saxon Sharbino in 2022.

Is Yvonne Orji in a relationship?

No, she has been single since splitting from Emmanuel Acho in 2019.

Which The Wrong Paris cast member is in a long-term relationship?

Veronica Long has been with Spencer Teeter for several years.