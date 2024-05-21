Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have broken up after dating for a year: report

Harry Styles and his girlfriend Taylor Russell have reportedly broken up one year after dating. “They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan [in April] and are taking some time apart,” a source has told The Sun. Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have reportedly broken up after dating for a year (harrystyles/Instagram, tayrussell/Instagram)

The source added that the couple’s relationship, which was once “happy,” became “strained recently.” The couple was first photographed together in June 2023. In July the same year, Russell was seen in the audience of Styles’ Love on Tour stop in Vienna.

When did Harry Styles and Taylor Russell start dating?

After fuelling dating rumours, the two went public with their romance in August. They were seen cozying up at a party in London after the actress performed in the play ‘The Effect’ at the Royal National Theatre.

“Harry stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time,” a source told Page Six at the time. “He introduced her to James [Corden] and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling.”

In the following months, Russell and Styles showed PDA on various occasions. They were seen holding hands in September and getting cosy at a U2 concert in November. In February, they went for a bike ride late at night.

The couple never publicly opened up about their relationship. However, Russells did speak about the public’s interest in her private life.

“My concern and my focus is going to be on the work. My work is the most interesting thing to me, so that’s what I’ll say about that,” she said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “There are going to be things all the time around you that feel like they’re trying to pull your attention in different places in your life. … You have to find ways in which you can keep yourself really balanced and really safe.”

In the past, Styles dated Olivia Wilde for two years before they broke up in November 2022. He has previously been linked to Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe.