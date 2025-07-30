Hollywood OTT lineup for August 2025: Mickey 17, Drop, and more on JioHotstar

Attention all science fiction, action comedy, psychological thriller, and family-friendly animation aficionados! JioHotstar has a jam-packed lineup of high-profile Hollywood films planned for August 2025. These films, which you can also watch via OTTPlay Premium, are something to look forward to. Mickey 17, Drop

Hollywood flicks streaming in August 2025 on JioHotstar (via OTTplay Premium)

Mickey 17—Streaming from August 7

A highly anticipated film is Mickey 17, a science fiction black comedy penned and directed by Bong Joon Ho—the Academy Award–winning director of Parasite (available to stream on Sony LIV via OTTplay Premium). Robert Pattinson plays the major role in the movie adaptation of Edward Ashton's 2022 book Mickey7, which also features Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and Naomi Ackie.

Mickey Barnes (Pattinson), an "Expendable" (a worker replicated every time he dies), is the protagonist of an action-adventure film set in 2054. When Mickey encounters his next incarnation, he starts to doubt his role in the greater system, as he is assigned suicide missions on an icy inhabited world. Fans of dark comedies and science fiction existentialist themes will love this new release.

Love Hurts—Streaming from August 7

Jonathan Eusebio's directorial debut, the stylised action-comedy Love Hurts, also arrives the same day. The film's lead actor, Ke Huy Quan, plays a real estate agent who was once a hitman. Things intensify once his brother, a skilled killer, begins his search for him.

Love Hurts combines genre conventions with personal drama, witty banter, and an ensemble cast that includes Sean Astin, Daniel Wu, and Ariana DeBose. Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan's return to an action role boosts the film's popularity.

Drop—Streaming from August 11

Premiering on August 11, Drop is a must-see for aficionados of psychological thrillers. With Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, and Meghann Fahy at the helm, Christopher Landon directs the film. In the beginning of the story, a widowed mother named Violet (Fahy) attempts to re-enter the dating scene. Her first date goes smoothly until she starts receiving frightening and upsetting texts on her phone, causing her to feel threatened and paranoid.

This film is highly recommended for those who enjoy suspenseful movies, as it skilfully develops tension with minimal locale and rising dread. The screenplay is penned by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach.

Dog Man—Streaming from August 11

Dog Man, an animated superhero comedy adapted from Dav Pilkey's best-selling children's comic novels, rounds out the releases for the month. The DreamWorks Animation film, which was directed by Peter Hastings, has Ricky Gervais, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, and Pete Davidson in voice roles.

Dog Man is the result of an accident fusing a police officer and his dog, making for a story that younger viewers and fans of "Captain Underpants" would find entertaining. He must stop Petey, the evil cat, from igniting a crime wave. Families can enjoy the fun and action-packed film.