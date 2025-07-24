Hunter star Suniel Shetty started his Bollywood career as an action hero: Gopi Kishan, Rakshak and more are proof

Suniel Shetty has bounced back with the tag of 'action hero' thanks to OTT and his role in Hunter (and now Hunter season 2), but he actually began his Bollywood career with action movies. The actor, who could be recognized for his comic roles among a generation, was actually trying to make a mark as an action hero, and the proof of that is how Suniel Shetty actually started his career with action movies. In fact, some of his scenes and songs from these films even became iconic. Right from Rakshak to Kaante, these movies are proof that Suniel Shetty has always been an action hero as much as a comic actor. Suniel Shetty started his career as an action hero

Gopi Kishan (OTTplay Premium)

Seen in a double role, Suniel Shetty's Gopi Kishan is both a cop as well as a criminal. This means that the actor got twice the potential to show his action skills, and he totally did, especially in the role of criminal Kishan.

Rakshak (OTTplay Premium)

You would remember Rakshak for the song 'Sheher Ki Ladki.' The movie, one of Shetty's earlier films, was the third hit of his career, thus proving that he was born to be an action star. The remake of Tamil film Honest Raj, Rakshak sees Shetty in the role of ASP Raj Sinha. Here, too, Shetty was seen in intense action sequences.

Kaante (OTTplay Premium)

Suniel Shetty was a part of the gang which woke up and chose violence through the movie Kaante. In the role of Marc Issak, this actor was one of the leading faces of the Sanjay Gupta directorial. He was gathered by Amitabh Bachchan’s Yashvardhan Rampal to pull off the perfect heist. No wonder the movie has become a hit over the years it has been on OTT.

Border (Prime Video)

Need we even say anything about this movie? Suniel Shetty featured in JP Datta's Border as Bhairav Singh and left an impact with the rest of the movie's cast. Right from the songs to performances and plot itself, Border is an iconic movie, and we now await the sequel where Shetty's son Ahan would take his legacy forward.

Main Hoon Na (Netflix)

Main Hoon Na was Suniel Shetty's shining moment as an action hero. The actor played the lead antagonist in the film led by Shah Rukh Khan. It is where generations recognized the potential that Shetty had held back so far. A transformed look and a psychotic killer were just the formula the actor needed to showcase his talent.

