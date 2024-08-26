Internet miffed to see photo, video of Darshan getting ‘VIP treatment’ in jail: ‘He's living like Pablo Escobar'

Kannada actor and murder accused Darshan finds himself in a controversy yet again. Even as he’s held as an under-trial prisoner in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara jail, a recent picture and video of him receiving ‘VIP treatment’ has left the internet miffed. (Also Read: Dhruva Sarja reacts to Darshan's arrest for alleged murder: ‘Nobody is above law, not even the king’) This picture of Darshan and a few other inmates has been making rounds on social media.

Darshan’s leaked picture and video

On Sunday, a picture of Darshan sitting on a lawn inside the prison, smoking a cigarette while drinking a beverage and chatting with other inmates, leaked online. While the picture is undated, it was enough to spark discontent. To make matters worse, a video of Darshan speaking to someone over video call also surfaced online.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara called it a ‘lapse’ and ordered a probe into the matter, with 7 prison officials suspended as of Monday. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also spoke to the press, claiming that there was no ‘favouritism’ at play. “We are thinking of shifting (Darshan and others in case). It's a lapse that happened due to the official level,” he said.

Internet discontent with ‘VIP treatment’

When the picture and video leaked, people shared their views on the matter on X (formerly Twitter). One person shared the picture, writing, “So what did you all expect? Come on, not just Darshan, every VIP gets same treatment in Jail. Country runs on Power, Influence and Money. Only for the common man the Rules, Constitution, Mandates and Laws are applicable.”

“Is Darshan truly as good-hearted as his fans claim? His charitable food donations on his birthday and his reputation as an animal lover—are these genuine?” questioned another. One person opined, “If these is the case, what’s the use of keeping criminals in jail ?? Send darshan to home. Let him just attend the judiciary court.”

One person even compared him to Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, writing, “This is highly concerning matter!! He is living like a Pablo Escobar, made jail as his own resort. Government must think after see this video.”

Numerous memes of how ‘rich people’ are treated by the police after ‘murder’ vs how ‘poor people’ are treated after ‘breaking traffic rules’ also began circulating, using Darshan’s photo.

Some also criticised the decision to move Darshan to another jail, with one writing, “Instead of fixing the problem. Dismissing the official responsible for this and making sure this does not repeat again they want to move Darshan to other jail. As if this does not happen in other jails. Out of BLR jail means less media scrutiny.”

Darshan in jail for accused murder

In June this year, a man called Renukaswamy was found murdered in Bengaluru. After 2 people confessed to the murder, police officials unearthed a connection to Kannada actor Darshan and his friend, Pavithra Gowda.

It has been alleged that Renukaswamy was sending Pavithra abusive messages due to her alleged relationship with Darshan, who is married to Vijayalakshmi. According to PTI, police sources state that Renukaswamy was beaten up and murdered in retaliation.