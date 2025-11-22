Kandi Burruss-Todd Tucker divorce: Prenup, net worth, kids, and more

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker are officially separating after 11 years of marriage, PEOPLE reported. Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker are officially separating after 11 years of marriage.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

In an exclusive statement to the outlet, Burruss said, "After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect."

"I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family."

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker prenup

Burruss, 49, and Tucker, 52, met in 2011 while filming Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. They became engaged in January 2013 and married in April 2014.

The pair share two children together—son Ace (9) and daughter Blaze (5). They also have older children from previous relationships: Burruss' daughter Riley (23) and Tucker’s daughter Kaela (29).

The couple's prenuptial agreement was previously documented on Burruss’ wedding special on RHOA. During one episode, the two clashed over the terms of the prenup.

Tucker expressed concern after consulting his lawyer, asking, "You can't be mad at me for dealing with my lawyer and he has concerns. Is this [expletive] personal or is it just business?"

Burruss responded, “How is it personal to say you get what you get and I get?"

Tucker also questioned the clause requiring him to leave the home within 30 days if the marriage ended, "How do I get out of the house in 30 days?"

At one point, tensions rose when Tucker hinted they might not move forward with the wedding.

"I don't want your [expletive] money ... I don't think there's gonna be no wedding," Tucker said.

Despite the disagreement, the pair ultimately married and remained together for over a decade.

Kandi Burruss net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Burruss has an estimated net worth of $30 million, bolstered by her music career, television appearances, business ventures, and production work.

Todd Tucker, on the other hand, has a net worth of approximately $400 thousand.