Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 9: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film breezes past ₹350 crore mark
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 9: Rishab Shetty's prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara has crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide too.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 9: The Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1 was released in theatres on 2 October and has since had a great run at the box office. The film, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, has surpassed the ₹350 crore mark in India within nine days of its release. Take a look at how it’s faring.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection
According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 collected an estimated ₹20.38 crore net in India on its second Friday, taking its total domestic net to ₹357.78 crore. The film earned ₹316.25 crore in its first week, consistently bringing in collections of ₹21-34 crore during weekdays. It had an opening of ₹61.85 crore in India last Thursday, making ₹ 45.4 crore on Friday. Collections increased over the weekend, bringing in ₹55 crore and ₹63 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Given that the film had a decent start even in its second week, it remains to be seen how it fares during the weekend.
Celeb reviews for Kantara Chapter 1
Not just the regular audience, even celebrities have been raving about Kantara Chapter 1 since its release. Reviewing the film, Suniel Shetty wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Last night, Kantara didn’t just move me — it went straight through my veins. Goosebumps, tears, pride, peace… all at once.” Sandeep Reddy Vanga also praised the film, writing, “KANTARA Chapter 1 is a true MASTERPIECE. INDIAN cinema has never seen anything like this before. It's a cinematic thunderstorm, raw, divine, and unshakable.” Yash wrote, “Kantara Chapter 1: The New Benchmark for Kannada and Indian Cinema.”
About Kantara Chapter 1
Kantara Chapter 1 is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, years before the events depicted in Kantara unfold. Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah also star in the film with Rishab. It tells the story of a tribal man named Berme (Rishab), who, in a bid to gain autonomy for his people, stands against Prince Kulashekara’s (Gulshan) rule, even as he falls in love with Princess Kanakavathi (Rukmini). The film takes a deeper look into the Bhuta Kola rituals of Tulu Nadu.
