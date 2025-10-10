Search
Fri, Oct 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 9: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film breezes past 350 crore mark

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Oct 10, 2025 10:11 pm IST

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 9: Rishab Shetty's prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara has crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide too. 

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 9: The Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1 was released in theatres on 2 October and has since had a great run at the box office. The film, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, has surpassed the 350 crore mark in India within nine days of its release. Take a look at how it’s faring.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 9: Rukmini Vasanth and Rishab Shetty headline the film. (PTI)
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 9: Rukmini Vasanth and Rishab Shetty headline the film. (PTI)

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 collected an estimated 20.38 crore net in India on its second Friday, taking its total domestic net to 357.78 crore. The film earned 316.25 crore in its first week, consistently bringing in collections of 21-34 crore during weekdays. It had an opening of 61.85 crore in India last Thursday, making 45.4 crore on Friday. Collections increased over the weekend, bringing in 55 crore and 63 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Given that the film had a decent start even in its second week, it remains to be seen how it fares during the weekend.

Celeb reviews for Kantara Chapter 1

Not just the regular audience, even celebrities have been raving about Kantara Chapter 1 since its release. Reviewing the film, Suniel Shetty wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Last night, Kantara didn’t just move me — it went straight through my veins. Goosebumps, tears, pride, peace… all at once.” Sandeep Reddy Vanga also praised the film, writing, “KANTARA Chapter 1 is a true MASTERPIECE. INDIAN cinema has never seen anything like this before. It's a cinematic thunderstorm, raw, divine, and unshakable.” Yash wrote, “Kantara Chapter 1: The New Benchmark for Kannada and Indian Cinema.”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, years before the events depicted in Kantara unfold. Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah also star in the film with Rishab. It tells the story of a tribal man named Berme (Rishab), who, in a bid to gain autonomy for his people, stands against Prince Kulashekara’s (Gulshan) rule, even as he falls in love with Princess Kanakavathi (Rukmini). The film takes a deeper look into the Bhuta Kola rituals of Tulu Nadu.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 9: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film breezes past 350 crore mark
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On