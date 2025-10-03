Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
Kantara Chapter 1 fans act possessed after watching Rishab Shetty's film. Watch

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Oct 03, 2025 02:16 pm IST

Videos emerging from several screening of Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 showed fans acting possessed by divine powers after watching the film.

Kantara Chapter 1 has set the box office on fire. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty and also starring him in the lead, the prequel to the 2022 film has opened to widespread acclaim and fan frenzy. Several videos from social media are now circulating, showing fans fainting and appearing possessed, much like the lead character in the film, after watching it. (Also read: Kantara Chapter 1 review and release highlights: Prabhas calls Rishabh Shetty's film biggest blockbuster of the year)

Rishab Shetty has written, directed and acted in Kantara Chapter 1.

Woman acts possessed at Kantara screening

In a video taken inside a theatre after the screening of Kantara Chapter 1 had ended, a middle-aged woman was shown trembling and shaking in her seat. Several other people tried to calm her down and sprayed some water on her face, but she almost fainted and refused to get up. She also shook her head vigorously as other visitors tried to pacify her.

A second fan who had gone to see the film was seen reacting to a scene from the film and acting possessed, where Rishab Shetty's character shouts and chants the name of the divine power. The fan screamed and even lay down on the ground as many others watched and clicked his video.

Rishab thanked fans for the outpour of love and support for the film on his X account. He said, "From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ housefull shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God’s grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible." The film crossed 65 crore on its opening day, as per Sacnilk. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.

