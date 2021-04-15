Kichcha Sudeep’s 3D film Vikrant Rona to release in cinemas on Aug 19

Actor Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming Kannada action-thriller Vikrant Rona has been confirmed to release in cinemas on August 19, it was announced on Thursday. Sudeep took to Twitter to make the announcement.

The film has been shot on a massive scale and it’ll release in the 3D format. Sudeep said he’s excited about the release. “After enjoying the process of preparations and its making, it’s now time for a new excitement. We the team of #VikrantRona are all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 as its theatrical release,” read his tweet.

After enjoying the process of preparations and it's making,,, its now time for a new excitement.

We the team of #VikrantRona are all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 as its theatrical release.

Tweet

#VikrantRona #VikrantRonaOnAug19 @VikrantRona #WorldGetsANewHero

🤗 pic.twitter.com/KKkNR6dsWX — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 15, 2021

In February, the teaser and title logo of Vikrant Rona were unveiled at the Burj Khalifa in a grand manner. The event was organised to celebrate Sudeep completing 25 years as an actor.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film was earlier titled Phantom and was recently changed to Vikrant Rona. Tipped to be an action-thriller, Sudeep plays a character called Vikrant Rona in the movie.

Vikrant Rona was the first mainstream Kannada film to resume shooting from July last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Salman Khan gifts BMW M5 to Dabangg 3 villain Kiccha Sudeep, see pics

In a recent report by Cinema Express, producer Manjunath Gowda opened up on going back to sets amid the pandemic.

“The decision was taken by the production house in consultation with the actor and director after the government granted us permission to start film shoots. A limited crew, including me, Sudeep, director Anup Bhandari, and a few others, will be in institutional quarantine for seven days, before we start the shoot,” producer Manjunath Gowda was quoted in the report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON