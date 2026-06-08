Kim Soo Hyun to return to work in Korea after legal win in the late Kim Sae Ron dating controversy case: Report

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is set to return to domestic activities in South Korea, marking his first local project in nearly a year after a prolonged controversy that affected both his career and public image, according to Korean media outlet Hankook Ilbo. His agency, Gold Medalist, confirmed that he will shoot a commercial in Korea on July 14 for a Philippine fashion brand. This will be his first official domestic engagement since March last year, when allegations related to his personal life first emerged. Kim Soo Hyun in still from the Korean drama Queen of Tears.

What was the controversy The controversy began when allegations surfaced claiming he had dated the late actress Kim Sae Ron for several years starting in 2015, when she was reportedly a minor, along with claims of financial pressure over debt repayment. Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team consistently maintained that any relationship occurred only between 2019 and 2020, after she had reached adulthood.

He later took legal action, filing criminal defamation complaints against Kim Sae-ui, head of the YouTube channel HoverLab (also known as Garo Sero Research Institute), as well as individuals linked to the late actress’s family. He also filed a civil lawsuit seeking 12 billion won ($8.8 million) in damages.

Brands drop deals and projects pause amid controversy Following public backlash, several brands terminated their endorsement deals with the actor, while his Disney+ seriesKnock-Off, originally slated for release last year, was placed on indefinite hold. In May 2026, police reportedly concluded that KakaoTalk messages and audio recordings shared by Kim Se Ui’s side had been altered or manipulated. He was subsequently referred to prosecutors while still in detention.

Gold Medalist said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to those who spoke up on his behalf while he waited for the legal process to unfold, as well as to investigation authorities and the judiciary for making fair and impartial decisions regarding the suspect.”

Forensic investigation and digital evidence claims A forensic review conducted by Seoul’s Gangnam Police reportedly analyzed digital evidence linked to the disputed content shared by HoverLab. Investigators concluded that the material had been intentionally altered to support false claims and boost online engagement.

As reported byThe Korea Times, authorities stated in the warrant application, “The suspect distributed false information with the intent to defame Kim Soo Soo Hyun, despite being fully aware that he had never been in a relationship with the deceased from when she was a minor.”