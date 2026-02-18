Kunal Kamra appears before Privilege Committee over parody song on Eknath Shinde, hearing adjourned till March 10

Comedian Kunal Kamra and political leader Sushma Andhare appeared before the Privilege Committee of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday over a parody song allegedly targeting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The hearing was adjourned to March 10 after the complainant, BJP leader Pravin Darekar, failed to appear. Kunal Kamra and Sushma Andhare appeared before Maharashtra's Privilege Committee over a parody song targeting Eknath Shinde (Instagram/KunalKamra)

Kunal Kamra appears before Privilege Committee of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin had moved a breach of privilege notice against Kunal and Sushma , alleging they made “derogatory remarks” against Eknath Shinde, a senior leader of the Shiv Sena, whose faction is part of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

According to a report by PTI, committee chairman Prasad Lad said, “Mr Kamra told the committee that he was ready to record his statement now. However, it wouldn’t be appropriate to record his statement in the absence of the complainant. It was decided that statements from both sides would be recorded on the same day, and after discussing with Mr. Darekar, it was decided to keep the hearing on March 10 at 4 PM.”

He reiterated that statements of both the complainant and the respondents would be recorded in each other’s presence at the next hearing. Earlier this month, Kamra had dismissed media reports claiming that he had sought an adjournment from the privileges committee as “incorrect”.

Responding to reports of a Shiv Sena warning issued regarding his visit to Mumbai, Kunal Kamra said he felt safe in the city.

About the controversy The controversy stems from a satirical performance in which Kunal Kamra adapted a Hindi song from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai to comment on Eknath Shinde’s 2022 rebellion against former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Following the performance at a hotel in Mumbai’s Khar area, a group of Shiv Sena workers allegedly reached the venue and ransacked its office.

Sushma also referred to the incident last year when the studio where Kunal had performed was vandalised after his parody song about Eknath Shinde.

A breach of privilege motion was later initiated after the parody, first performed in a studio, was shared and sung on social media by Sushma. Appearing before the committee nearly a year later, Kunal said he respects the Constitution and would fully cooperate with the inquiry, adding that he would present a detailed response at the next hearing.