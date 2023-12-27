Lee Sun Kyun's agency urges people to refrain from spreading or believing rumours after his death

Parasite fame Lee Sun Kyun's death has sent shock waves among his fans in South Korea and worldwide. With several theories behind his death amid an ongoing drug case circulating, his agency HODU&U Entertainment has issued a statement and urged people not to spread misinformation. His funeral will be held soon. Also read: Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun found dead in car amid drug case probe Lee Sun Kyun was found dead in Seoul.

Lee Sun Kyun's agency on his death

The statement reads, as per Allkpop, “This is HODU&U Entertainment. We are sorry to bring you sad news. Actor Lee Sun Kyun passed away on December 27. There is no way to contain our sorrow and despair.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Lee Sun Kyun's funeral

“We respectfully ask that you refrain from spreading false facts based on speculation or speculation and malicious reports based on them so that the deceased's final journey will be in peace. The funeral will be held quietly with the bereaved family and colleagues in attendance. We express our deepest condolences on the deceased's final journey,” it ended.

Lee Sun Kyun's death

Lee Sun Kyun, alias Lee Sun Kyun, was found unconscious in a parked car as reported by the Seoul Seongbuk Police Station. The car was packed in Seoul’s Waryong Park. The cops have gone in search of his vehicle after receiving a call from Lee Sun Kyun's wife who said her husband left the house after writing what seems to be a suicide note, as per multiple Korean outlets.

Later, in the morning, he was confirmed to have died. The police confirmed that the identity of the man was Lee Sun Kyun. As per Soompi, police have found evidence of lit charcoal briquettes inside Lee Sun Kyun’s car. Police are reportedly suspecting his death may have been due to suicide, however, investigation is still underway.

The news of the actor arrived amid an ongoing drug investigation involving him. He was being investigated by the police on charges of illegal drug use.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:



If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place