Liked Aju Varghese in Kerala Crime Files 2? Watch these Malayalam films that showcase his versatility

One of the busiest actors in Malayalam, Aju Varghese is well-known for his ability to play a variety of roles with ease. His performance in the latest Malayalam web series, Kerala Crime Files 2, is being praised by many. The following list of his Malayalam films showcases both his comical and compelling performances. Aju Varghese

From Thattathin Marayathu to Alappuzha Gymkhana, watch popular Malayalam films on OTTplay Premium.

Aju Varghese movies on OTT

Thattathin Marayathu (Sun NXT, OTTplay Premium)

In the film, Vinod falls in love with Aisha. She shares this sentiment, but the duo are concerned that their belief system would interfere with their intentions to get married. Aju Varghese, who appears as Vinod’s friend, plays one of his most popular comedic roles to date in this movie.

Gaganachari (Amazon Prime Video)

The dystopian era in Kerala is the backdrop for this science-fiction mockumentary. An unexpected arrival of an alien from a far-off planet alters the lives of three bachelors who reside in an apocalypse bunker. Aju plays a lead role in this experimental film.

Pretham (Sun NXT, OTTplay Premium)

The film revolves around three youngsters, who start a beachside resort, but soon begin to experience supernatural events. The film's exciting plot was credited with its commercial success, which exceeded viewers' expectations. Pretham's intriguing conclusion and hilarious sequences make it worth seeing again. The audience praised Aju's contribution to the humorous aspect of the movie.

Phoenix (Amazon Prime Video)

In an attempt to start over, John and his family go to a secluded island town, but a horrifying series of events transpires. The film depicts a scary but tragic love tale set in the 1970s and eventually reveals how these incidents affect John and his family. The actor appears in a serious role for this movie.

Swargam (Sun NXT, OTTplay Premium)

This is a story between Josutty, a farmer leading a contented life with his family, and Vakkachan, who lives an extravagant life. It examines how drastically different their interpersonal, societal, and financial dynamics are. Aju Varghese plays the lead role of Josutty.

Varshangalkku Shesham (Sony LIV, OTTplay Premium)

A talented musician and an aspiring director travel to Chennai with the goal of becoming successful in the film industry. Can their friendship survive as they battle a strong drive to prove themselves forms the crux of the movie. Aju Varghese plays a humourous part in Varshangalkku Shesham.