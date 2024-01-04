Loud crashing sound on The View set halts show: ‘Sorry, that was dark’

The View episode on Wednesday, January 3, was halted after a strange crashing noise offset alarmed the hosts. “Welcome to ‘The View,’ y’all,” Whoopi Goldberg said, starting the show. Introducing the first segment, she said, “So, yesterday, a federal court ruled that the Biden administration can not use a 1986 emergency care law that would require Texas hospitals to provide abortions for women whose lives are at risk due to pregnancy.” The View episode on Wednesday, January 3, was halted after a strange crashing noise offset alarmed the hosts (The View/Facebook)

“So they’re OK with forced childbirth — even if it kills someone, because they’re so pro-life. What about all of that,” Goldberg said, following which a very loud metallic crash was heard.

Speaking of pro-life,” panellist Alyssa Farah Griffin said. “We just lost someone.”

“Sorry, that was dark,” Farah Griffin said, pointing where the sound came from.

Goldberg tried to continue their previous conversation, saying the sound was of her “last egg” falling.

In the past, too, strange noises were heard during the daytime show. Back in March, the audience laughed out loud when Goldberg accidentally farted while talking on the show. “That was gas,” she admitted.

Sunny Hostin was asked by “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen after a month, “Who actually passes gas the most on set?” Hostin promptly responded, “Whoopi.”

Hostin later said her response may not have sat well with Golderg. “It just turned into this big thing, and so Whoopi said, ‘Why did you tell everybody I fart all the time?’ and I was like, ‘Because you joke about farting all the time, and I’m across from the table,’” Hostin said on an episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

“I can’t smell it! Whoever smelt it dealt it, so I just had no idea,” she added. “Thanks a lot, [Andy.] But I mean, Whoopi and I are very close, so she was OK.” Cohen later apologised to Hostin for asking the question that caused the row.