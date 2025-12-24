Mark cast fees revealed: Here's how much Kichcha Sudeepa reportedly charged

Kichcha Sudeepa is back in the spotlight - not because of a trailer drop or a poster launch, but because of reports circulating about the cast fees for his upcoming Kannada action film Mark. Kichcha Sudeep was reportedly paid ₹ 15 crore for Mark.

The film is directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa and is positioned as a follow-up to Max (2024). It is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2025. The makers have not officially confirmed the payments, but numbers regarding the matter have been circulating.

How much Kichcha Sudeepa reportedly charged for Mark

According to a report carried by Filmibeat, Kichcha Sudeepa is the highest-paid member of the cast. The figure being cited is around Rs. 15 crore.

That amount is tied to his role as Ajay Markandeya IPS, the central character in the film. The same reports also note that Sudeepa is co-producing the project under his banner, Kichcha Creations, which places him on both the creative and business side of the film.

Note: None of this has been confirmed publicly by the actor or the production team.

Who else is in the cast and what they earned

Naveen Chandra is reported to play a key supporting role. His alleged fee stands at around Rs. 2 crore, based on the same report. Director Vijay Kartikeyaa charged close to ₹5 crore, while music composer Ajaneesh Loknath took home ₹2 crore. Deepshika and Nishvika Naidu have reportedly charged ₹80 lakh and ₹70 lakh, respectively. However, none of these salaries has been officially confirmed yet.

Other cast members include:

Shine Tom Chacko

Yogi Babu

Guru Somasundaram

Dragon Manju

Gopalkrishna Deshpande

Their individual payments have not been disclosed.

What is Kichcha Sudeepa’s Mark about, and when does it release?

Mark is being described as a spiritual successor to Max, not a direct continuation. Sudeepa’s character, Ajay Markandeya, is a Superintendent of Police who is suspended after confronting corruption. The story follows what he does after that - outside the system.

Director Vijay Kartikeyaa has not shared details about the plot. Max was released in 2024 and performed strongly at the box office. It also helped re-anchor Sudeepa in the mass-action space. That commercial footing is part of what makes the Mark such a highly anticipated movie releasing this Christmas.