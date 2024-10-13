Martin box office collection day 2: Dhruva Sarja film brings in 13.4 crore gross

Martin box office collection day 2: AP Arjun’s Martin, written by Arjun Sarja and starring Dhruva Sarja, was released in theatres on October 11 to a lukewarm response. According to the film's team, it collected ₹13.4 crore gross in its two-day run. (Also Read: Martin review: Dhruva Sarja aces the action scenes; but the film is a letdown) Martin box office collection day 2: Dhruva Sarja in a still from the action drama.

Martin box office collection

Martin's official Instagram page released a new poster claiming that Martin made ₹13.4 crore gross in Karnataka. The poster, which shows Dhruva in action, reads, “Box office Hulk. Karnataka gross collection. Day 1: ₹9.1 cr. Day 2: ₹13.4 cr.”

A screen grab of Martin movie Instagram page's stories.

According to Sacnilk.com, Martin hardly collected any money outside Karnataka. It fared reasonably well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bringing in ₹1.3 crore net, but in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and the rest of the country, it made only ₹9 lakh, ₹13 lakh, and ₹75 lakh in 2 days. According to the website, its worldwide collection stands at ₹14.30 crore gross.

The film's box office debut was challenging. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) complained about the cancellation of morning shows without prior notice. The issue was soon resolved, but people remained unhappy with the film. The film’s team never addressed the issue or gave a reason for the cancellation of shows.

About Martin

Martin also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer. The music was composed by Mani Sharma and Ravi Basrur of Kantara fame. Dhruva plays dual roles in the film - the protagonist and antagonist. He plays an IRS officer called Arjun and the antagonist, the titular Martin.

Hindustan Times’ review of the film reads, “For Dhruva, this movie was meant to be a major milestone in his career, but Martin has turned out to be all hype with no substance. He may have aced the action scenes, but for his career, this film is likely to be a setback.”