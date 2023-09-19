News / Entertainment / Others / ‘No one will win’: Khloe Kardashian promotes contest promising expensive gifts, fans question its legitimacy

BySumanti Sen
Sep 19, 2023 11:59 AM IST

Khole Kardashian stood in her massive closet, posing with various goodies, including Gucci bags, Louis Vuitton merchandise, Apple iMacs, and a Birkin bag

Kardashian critics have questioned Khloe Kardashian about the legitimacy of a contest she promoted on social media . The 39-year-old was recently seen promoting the contest on her Instagram page. She shared a video boasting about her brand partner, and showing off expensive prices fans could win.

Kardashian critics have questioned Khloe Kardashian about the legitimacy of a contest she promoted on social media (khloekardashian/Instagram)
Wearing a red halter top, a pair of ripped jeans and a cross necklace, Khole stood in her massive closet, posing with various goodies, including Gucci bags, Louis Vuitton merchandise, Apple iMacs, and a Birkin bag. Many fans, however, questioned the authenticity of the contest.

What is the contest Khloe Kardashian is promoting on social media about?

The caption of the video reads, “GIVEAWA Birkin Bag, & all of the Luxury prizes seen here! 9 winners in total. Check the steps below to enter to win”.

The steps listed for participants:

1. Follow @highkeyclout

2. Follow EVERYONE @highkeyclout is following. (takes less than 30 seconds)

3. Come back here and tag a friend when you finish.

BONUS ENTRY: post this to your story & tag @highkeyclout

Khloe added that winner could potentially get “Birkin Bag, 3 LV bags, 3 Gucci bags, and 2 iMacs.” “All valid entries must be made before September 24th, 2023,” the post adds, “Sponsored by HighKey Clout. No purchase or payment necessary! This is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram (Hermes, LV, Gucci Or Apple). Void in FL, NY & PR. For full Sweepstakes Official Rules, see the link in @highkeyclout bio.”

Fans trolled Khloe in the comment section, with some of them hinting at the fact that the contest is not legitimate. One user said in the comment section, “No one will win tho”. “I’ve seen these before ? They never seem legit,” one user wrote, while another said, “If I won I’d sell it and pay my bills”.

