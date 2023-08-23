Khloe Kardashian gives stinging reply to online troll who insulted her sister Kim Kardashian

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram and posted photos of herself wearing a white Dolce & Gabbana dress. Her sister Kim Kardashian praised her looks and commented “WOW WOW WOW!!!!" Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West(File Photo)

In response to Kim's comment, an online troll wrote back “hey Pamper booty”.

Seemingly enraged after Kim was called “Pamper booty” by the troll, Khloe gave a stinging reply to the person.

Khole hit back by commenting “hey blocked brows”.

While Khloe tried to shut the troll, another person came out in defence and said that they would “rather have blocked brows that’s easy [to take] off than a saggy diaper".

Without mincing her words in the comments section, Khloe replied, “those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate. That ass is ass’n but you do you baby. that’s why we have so many flavors. Not everyone has the same taste. sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love.”

While all the chaos took place on her Instagram post, Khloe was widely applauded by her fans for sticking up to her older sister.

“I just witnessed a murder,” wrote one user.

“protect your family at all cost,” applauded another person.

"I love this … I’m so proud you gave it back to her," commented a third fan.

“this might be the best clap back I’ve read. You look GORGEOUS per usual, mama!,” applauded another fan.

In recent times, Khloe and her daughter True Thompson have been twinning throughout their lavish Italian vacation in matching Dolce and Gabbana outfits.

Khloe and her kids also celebrated Kylie's 26th birthday during their vacation in Italy.

With the latest controversy, the Kardashians have reinforced that they are always up for a challenge.

