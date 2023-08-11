Kim Kardashian and Khloé celebrate Kylie Jenner's birthday with throwback pics

Kim Kardashian celebrated the 26th birthday of younger sister Kylie Jenner by posting a couple of throwback pictures on her Instagram. Kim called Kylie “my baby,” and posted a pair of selfies from her younger days. Meanwhile, Khloé also posted a bunch of pictures to celebrate Kylie's birthday and in the caption, called her "the mother of all mothers." (Also read: ‘Feel, deal, and heal’: Kim Kardashian admits she rebounded with ex Pete Davidson to avoid Kanye West drama) Sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian shared throwback pictures on Kylie Jenner's birthday.

Kim's Instagram post

Kim posted two throwback selfies with Kylie and captioned the post, which read, "My baby! I see these pics and my heart melts! You are so silly and always knew what you wanted out of life! You never ever wavered and that’s just like you today! The most beautiful eyes and sweetest freckles and I can hear baby Kylie’s voice still! I love being your big sister and will always be here for you no matter what!!!! Happy 26th Birthday @kyliejenner"

Khloé's Instagram post

Meanwhile, Khloé posted a series of pictures with Kylie through the years, which included a picture during their pregnancy, a snippet from the time both she and Kylie got drunk and did their makeup, and another video from the time she, Kylie and Kendall Jenner had worn wigs in a 2016 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the long caption, Khloé wrote, "To the mother of all mothers. To the girl who can make anyone feel as if the universe is on their side. To the girl who makes everyone and anyone feel special and seen. You are a safe space. A space of love and serenity…. Happy birthday sweet @kyliejenner... My biggest wish is that you understand how important you are on this planet. How many lives you have changed simply by being you and to take advantage of the chances we get to create beautiful memories with one another. After all memories are all we have at the end of the day."

Khloé ended her caption with, "Cheers to collecting memories as if they are the most precious jewels in the world. Cheers to the one who always has my heart reaching for a little more of them. Ky, My heart will forever love you."

Meanwhile, Kylie posted a series a pictures on her Instagram and expressed her gratitude for the birthday wishes. “thank you for the birthday wishes forever grateful,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote.

