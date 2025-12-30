Bigger than Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Saiyaara, biggest box office hit of 2025 had no romance, action; yet made 24000% profit

The year 2025 has been a solid one for Indian cinema. Across industries, several films broke the bank and became hits and superhits. Hindi cinema saw a revival of intense romance with three diverse films - Saiyaara, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Tere Ishk Mein - finding success at the box office. Dhurandhar and Chhaava kept the flag flying high for action entertainers, while Kantara Chapter One was the breakaway hit from down south. And even as all these films earned the big bucks, none of them was the biggest hit of the year. That laurel rested with a tiny Gujarati film, made on a budget of just ₹50 lakh. It had no stars, no song and dance, and no action. And yet, it emerged as a bigger hit than several blockbuster films. A still from Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate, the highest grossing Gujarati film of all time.

The biggest box office hit of 2025

Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate, a Gujarati devotional drama, emerged as the biggest sleeper hit of the year in Indian cinema. Made on a budget of just ₹50 lakh with no big names in the cast, this film ended up as the highest-grossing Gujarati film ever. After becoming the first Gujarati film to cross ₹100 crore, it ended its glorious run, earning ₹120 crore at the box office. This makes it the most profitable film in the history of Indian cinema, with a reported gross profit of around 24000%. The film managed to break the 6000% profit record set by Secret Superstar (which earned over ₹900 crore on a ₹15 crore budget) and Jai Santoshi Maa (which gave Sholay a run for its money in 1975 with a ₹10 lakh budget).

How Laalo beat Bollywood biggies

Laalo’s astonishing 24000% profit has set a benchmark for box office success. For comparison, Kantara Chapter One grossed ₹850 crore on a ₹125 crore budget, a ‘mere’ 680% profit. Dhurandhar did slightly better with 760% profit, and counting. Saiyaara was the only major film of the year to have earned more than 10X its budget, returning a 1350% profit over its ₹40 crore budget. To put Laalo’s achievement in context, Dhurandhar would have to earn ₹30,000 crore ($3.3 billion), more than the gross of Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, to match the Gujarati film’s profit ratio.

All about Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate

Directed by Ankit Sakhiya and written by Krushansh Vaja, Vicky Poornima, and Ankit Sakhiya, Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate is the story of a rickshaw driver trapped in a farmhouse, where he confronts his past demons while experiencing visions of Lord Krishna. The film stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, Karan Joshi, and Mishty Kadecha. Produced by Manasi Parekh, Parthiv Gohil, Manifest Films & Jay Vyas Productions and Ajay Balvant Padariya, the film opened to mixed reactions but picked up via word of mouth.