Other industries envy Malayalam cinema for its content, says Kunchacko Boban on why he hasn't worked in other languages

With his latest flick, Officer on Duty, turning profitable in just three days, Kunchacko Boban is basking in its success and feels this is a turning point in his career. Though he has acted in over 100 films, Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban, aka Chackochan, is very honest about the fact that when he looks back at his roles, he often finds that there’s something he could have done better. But perhaps CI Harishankar in Officer on Duty (OOD) is an exception, given the accolades he has been receiving. (Also read: Box office should not be ultimate priority for cinema, says Officer on Duty star Kunchacko Boban) Kunchacko Boban in a still from Officer Form Duty.

On continuous learning as an actor

Chackochan tells Hindustan Times there are some characters, like Harishankar in OOD, where you think you’ve done your best, but you always want to do better and push boundaries. “I’m constantly learning and honing my craft. You try to take up different movies or different characters which might not be in your league or zone, in which you have to put in extra effort and take risks, both emotionally and physically. I'm still trying to learn the trade, the basics and try out different combinations, different characters and novel ideas which come my way. I’m charged up to work in such exciting movies and willing to support new creators,” he explains.

On why other industries ‘envy’ Malayalam cinema

While he’s a popular name in Malayalam cinema and loved by its audience, Kunchacko Boban has never worked in the Telugu or Tamil film industry like so many of his peers. Ask him why, and he reasons, “I think content-wise, the Malayalam film industry is in its golden phase right now. Other industries are actually envying us because of the kind of unique films we have been churning out – be it the quality, theme or story. Our films, even though locally rooted, are going pan-Indian and global because of their content and with OTT coming in, the language barrier is blurred too. The kind of characters that I am offered and the kind of movies being made in Malayalam cinema now are really exciting. But I am open to other languages, especially Tamil because I want to dub for myself. If an exciting character or movie comes my way in other languages, I will give it a try. I’m waiting for that.”

On learning from mistakes

The actor’s filmography includes some stellar performances in films like How Old Are You?, Take Off, Traffic, Bougainvillea, Nizhal, Virus, 2018, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, Anjaam Pathiraa, Nayattu and Ariyippu. Each of these films showed the audience a different facet of the actor keen on breaking the ‘chocolate boy’ image. However, his 27-year career has seen its share of ups and downs, and Chackochan believes that if you make mistakes, you learn from them and move forward. Does he have any regrets though? “Basically, no regrets,” he replies candidly. “I don’t analyse the negative side of my life too much, and I don’t brood over it. I always tried to find positivity in my career – when I was stuck doing formulaic films and characters, I just took a break from cinema and returned to do different kinds of roles. People ask me now why it took me so long to make that change when I could have done it long ago. But I believe this was the right time to make that attempt – if you fall, just pick yourself up and keep moving. You should always move a step forward, even if you crawl. I always believe in God's plan. I’m just a tool in God’s hands and a tool in the hands of great creators in the film world.”

As he keeps reiterating in interviews, Chackochan is open to working with new filmmakers if they give him a script and role that is novel and challenging. “I’m open to any character, role or movie that can portray me in an unthinkable way and is beyond my imagination. I’m welcoming every director and scriptwriter – experienced or newcomer - to create enticing and exciting roles. I’m waiting for them as an actor,” signs off Kunchacko Boban.