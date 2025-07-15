Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali's last voice note to friend surfaces after her death: ‘Bahut saari dil se dua karna’

The death of 32-year-old Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali shocked fans and many others in the Pakistani entertainment industry. According to police officials, her body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition. Humaira had been living on rent in an apartment located in a place called Ittehad Commercial. Now, a voice note sent by the actor to her friend has surfaced online, in which she was heard asking her friend to keep her in prayers. Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her apartment by a court-appointed bailiff and the police.

Humaira's voice note

In the voice note, which was shared by Dialogue Pakistan on their Instagram account, Humaira can be heard saying, "I'm so sorry, I was travelling, caught up here and there. I’m so happy tum Makkah mein ho. Mere liye bahut saari please apni cutie si dost/ behen ke liye bahut saari dil se dua karna. For my career, dua me zarur yaad rakhna. Mere liye bahut saari tumhe dua karni hai. (You're in Makkah. Please pray a lot for me. Pray wholeheartedly for your cute little friend/sister. Remember me in your prayers for my career. You really have to pray a lot for me).”

The friend shared that she tried contacting Humaira in April this year and made multiple attempts to call her, but she did not receive a response.

Humaira made her film debut in 2015 with Jalaibee and was last seen on the big screen in the 2021 film Love Vaccine. Humaira gained wider popularity after participating in the 2022 Pakistani reality show Tamasha Ghar.

Details of post-mortem findings

The actor was believed to have died several months ago. Geo News reported that her body was found by a police team last week while executing a court order to vacate the flat. According to the post-mortem findings, the head and spine remained intact, but there was no spinal cord as the body was highly decomposed. The initial report stated that the extent of the decomposition has made it impossible to determine the exact cause of death at this stage.